Dan Ryan Expressway

Man Shot on Dan Ryan Expressway in Englewood

Illinois State Troopers arrived to the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle

police-lights-generic-day-connecticut
NBC

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Englewood on the South Side.

Illinois State Police troopers were called about 2:55 a.m. for reports of a crash on southbound I-94 near 63rd Street, state police said. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but his exact age and condition were not immediately known, state police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Dan Ryan ExpresswayIllinois State PoliceEnglewood
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us