Man Shot on Dan Ryan Expressway in Englewood

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Englewood on the South Side.

Illinois State Police troopers were called about 2:55 a.m. for reports of a crash on southbound I-94 near 63rd Street, state police said. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but his exact age and condition were not immediately known, state police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.