Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Little Village Shooting

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

They were riding in the back seat of a southbound vehicle at 2:56 a.m. in the 3100 block of South California Avenue when a dark SUV pulled alongside them at a red light, according to Chicago police. Someone in the SUV opened fire before it fled eastbound on 31st Street.

The driver of the victims’ vehicle took them to Saint Anthony Hospital, police said. The man, 23, was shot in the side, back and leg and was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The woman, 20, was shot in the hip and was listed in fair condition at the hospital, police said.

The shooting came about four hours after another man was fatally shot in Little Village late Saturday night in the 2200 block of South Whipple Street.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.