Chicago firefighter injured in Norwood Park blaze making ‘steady improvement'

A firefighter critically injured in a Friday blaze in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood is making "steady improvement," according to a department spokesperson.

That firefighter, along with two others, was hospitalized following a fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue Friday afternoon.

In an update, a Chicago fire spokesperson said that the firefighter is now in "serious, but stable" condition:

Update. CFD member injured at Balmoral fire is making steady improvement at Loyola Medical Center. Condition remains serious but stable. (Langford) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 13, 2023

A long-time veteran of the department, the injured firefighter is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, according to officials.

The other two firefighters had been hospitalized in fair condition, according to authorities.

The blaze was reported before 4 p.m. Friday. The Chicago Fire Department said three firefighters were transported to area hospitals, including two who were inside the basement when a mayday call went out.

Cellphone video shared with NBC Chicago captured the smoke billowing from the single story family home.

“At first it looked like there was a smoke in the back but then they were on the roof, and they were cutting holes on the roof, and when they opened the front door I’ve never seen so much smoke in my life,” said Jim Bruno, who lives across the street. “Dark smoke. Just unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”

The injured firefighters were taken to Ascension Resurrection Hospital. One initially listed in critical condition has since been transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. His condition has since been upgraded to serious.

“I’ve never seen so many firefighters, so many fire trucks,” Bruno said. “It was a very big response and it was a bad fire.”

The homeowner told NBC Chicago that the fire broke out in the basement believed to be sparked by an electrical problem. He was the only person at home and made it safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.