Chicago Firefighter Dies After Extra-Alarm Fire on City's South Side

A firefighter who was critically hurt when a blaze in the city's West Pullman neighborhood spread to two other buildings, sparking a may day call that would also see two other firefighters hurt, has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Jermaine Pelt, who recently celebrated his 49th birthday, was manning a hose in one of the buildings when "conditions worsened," authorities said. All firefighters were ordered out of the building, but Pelt "went down" just as that order was being issued.

He was "quickly found" near the hose line by his lieutenant - who was also hospitalized but is in good condition - and brought out for treatment, said Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

"Despite our best efforts - our firefighters and paramedics, they worked feverishly on Jermaine doing CPR all the way from the scene to Christ Hospital - he passed away," she said through tears.

Pelt's death is under investigation.

Two other firefighters were wounded but not seriously, Nance-Holt said.

The blaze started around 3:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street, according to fire officials. It then spread to two other buildings.

Pelt, who has two children - a daughter who was recently married and a 6-year-old - worked with the department since 2005.

"He just walked his daughter down the aisle for her wedding and she's on a honeymoon right now," Nance-Holt said.

"This is a huge loss to us as a family," Nance-Holt said. "Jermaine is our family. And when we lose one of our members, it takes a toll on us. People just don't know what firefighters and paramedics go through daily when they respond to these calls, not knowing if they'll come home the next and this is what we saw today."

