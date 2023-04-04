3 Firefighters Hurt, 1 Critically, At Extra-Alarm Fire in West Pullman Neighborhood

UPDATE: One of the injured firefighters has since died. The latest updates can be found here.

Three firefighters were injured early Tuesday while working to put out an extra-alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.

One firefighter was listed in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, fire officials said. The two other firefighters were stabilized. No information about their injuries was immediately available.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 3:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire spread to two other homes, according to Chicago police. Two adults and two children were displaced.