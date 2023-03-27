Chicago Firefighter Charged With Running Prostitution Business From His Apartment

A Chicago firefighter is expected to be placed on leave after being charged with running an “erotic massage” business from his apartment.

Brendan Kennedy-Gasior, 37, faces a felony count of promoting prostitution and was released from custody Friday after posting a $500 bond set by Cook County Judge Kelly McCarthy, court records show.

Kennedy-Gasior, of the North Park neighborhood, was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to his arrest report.

“These are very serious allegations and do not reflect the standards of conduct expected of our members,” fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The police department’s Human Trafficking Team was initially notified of the allegations by the fire department’s Internal Affairs Division in 2020, according to police records.

Kennedy-Gasior was identified to police by a 23-year-old woman who said he instructed her to set her prices for erotic massage at $150 for a half-hour and $200 for an hour-long session, the report states.

The woman told police she performed as many as 50 massage sessions at his home.

Kennedy-Gasior received half of the proceeds when she performed sexual acts, the report said. The acts allegedly took place at Kennedy-Gasior’s apartment while he was home.

Police said Kennedy-Gasior took out ads for erotic massage services on adult websites and men seeking the services would call a phone number and be directed to Kennedy-Gasior’s home, which was within 1,000 feet of a school.

Neither Kennedy-Gasior nor his attorney could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Langford said Kennedy-Gasior was hired by the department in 2019 and works as an engineer, operating a fire engine.

Kennedy-Gasior went on medical leave when he was arrested, Langford said. He is expected to return to work next week and be placed on paid administrative leave while the case continues.

“The accused is currently on leave from active duty. CFD will continue to assist CPD in this investigation,” Langford said.

Kennedy-Gasior is expected back in court April 14.