Chicago Fire Department Battles Fire on Roof of Building on City's West Side

The Chicago Fire Department is working to put out an extra-alarm fire on Chicago's west side, a tweet from the department said Tuesday.

According to officials, a still and box alarm fire was reported at 6:46 a.m. on the roof of a building at 4537 W. Fulton St. near the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Shortly after emergency crews responded, the fire was upgraded to a 2-11 alarm fire.

Photos from the scene show smoke and flames bursting out of the building's roof, with fire crews working atop ladders to put the blaze out.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.