Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program

Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline.

Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services.

The one-time payments will be administered through the program, which the city said "is aimed at providing cash assistance to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus."

"The fund is intended to support residents who had difficult accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments in 2020, including COVID-19 Relief Funds," the city's website reads.

The current round of payments are geared toward residents with adult dependents or those who are caregivers for adults.

Two organizations have been charged with taking applications: The Association House Chicago and the Chinese Mutual Aid Foundation.

Eligible residents will need to submit an online application and recipients will be selected via a lottery. The winners will need to show proof of eligibility. Only one application per household is allowed.

More than 4,000 winners are expected to be selected, with over 2,000 awards still available to residents, according to the city.

So, are you eligible for the current round of assistance? Here are the requirements:

You reside in the City of Chicago AND

You are 18 years of age or older AND

Your household income level falls at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL)

You filed taxes in 2019 AND claimed a dependent 17 years or older

To determine whether your income meets the threshold for the program, here's a look at how much you can make based on the number of people in your household:

$40,770 $54,930 $69,090 $83,250 $97,410 $111,570 $125,730 $139,890

For those with more than eight people in their home, add $4,720 for each person in the household, the city says.

Earlier this year, Chicago launched a monthly assistance program for low-income families, but that program is different from the current one-time payment option.

The series of anti-poverty initiatives were announced by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office in February. The mayor is seeking re-election next year.

More information and details on how to submit an application online can be found here.