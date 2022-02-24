Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot

Pilot Program to Pay Low-Income Families $500 Per Month in Chicago

Joshua Roberts | Reuters

The city of Chicago has announced a series of new anti-poverty initiatives, including one that will give thousands of low-income families a $500 per month stipend.

That program, known as the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, will launch this year as one of the country’s largest monthly assistance programs, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a press release.

The program will support 5,000 low-income households with a $500-per-month stipend, with participating households receiving the checks for 12 months.

“Three years ago, we proposed the idea of a citywide cash pilot, and now, 5,000 Chicagoans will soon receive $500 monthly checks,” Harish Patel, director of Economic Security for Illinois, said. “For those families, this will be a year of relief.”

According to city officials, the pilot program will require participants to apply for a lottery to participate.

Participants must:

-Live in the city of Chicago

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot 14 mins ago

Who is Eligible for Chicago's $500 Per Month Payments to Low-Income Families?

Anthony Alvarez 30 mins ago

Family of Anthony Alvarez Files Lawsuit, Claims Lack of CPD Foot-Pursuit Policy Led to His Shooting Death

-Be 18 years of age or older

-Have experienced economic hardship related to COVID-19

-Have a household income at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Level ($57,575 for a household of three).

Applications for the lottery will open in April, but residents can sign up for notifications at the city’s Cash Pilot website.

In addition to the monthly checks, two other cash assistance programs were announced, including a $4.8 million Domestic Worker Relief Fund that will distribute one-time $500 amounts to applicants, and a $10.7 million Chicago Resiliency Fund that will provide aid to those who were excluded from prior federal stimulus payouts.

The three programs are expected to benefit more than 30,000 Chicagoans.

More information can be found on the city’s website about all three programs.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Resilient Communities PilotLori LightfootChicago Low Income Families
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us