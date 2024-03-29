Chicago Easter weekend weather: Waves of rain, spring storms with gusty winds, hail

Chicago's Easter weekend forecast will be a bit soggy at times, with waves of rain and thunderstorms, and a wide range of temperatures depending on where you live.

Here's a breakdown of what the weather conditions are expected to look like over the next few days, beginning with Friday.

Friday

Friday morning started out chilly, with temperatures in the 30s, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. Wind chill values were clocking in a bit lower, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, making things feel more like the upper 20s.

As the day goes on, temperatures will warm in some parts but stay cool in others. Closer to the lakefront, temperatures will remain in the 40s, Roman said. Further inland, temperatures were expected to be in the mid 50s to near 60, Roman added.

While much of Friday will remain dry, an isolated shower could develop around 5 p.m., Roman said. A better chance of showers and some storms comes later Friday evening around 8 p.m., with rain lasting into early Saturday morning.

"Thunderstorms are possible overnight and into early Saturday," Roman said. "Some may be gusty, and may have a little bit of hail as we approach Saturday morning."

From 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., DeKalb and LaSalle counties will be under a marginal risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale. According to Roman the greatest threats associated with the storm include heavy rain, lightning, high winds and hail.

Scattered storms are expected to move over the area tonight and last through Sat AM. There is the potential that some of the stronger storms could become severe around and west of I-39 that could develop damaging hail. Be sure to have a way to receive warnings. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/aTNm50GRII — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 29, 2024

Saturday

Rain was expected to continue into early Saturday morning, Roman said, as forecast models showed scattered showers through 6 a.m. Later Saturday morning, the rain was expected to move out, Roman said, making way for a drier day.

"It's not a complete wash out," Roman said, of Saturday's forecast. "Looking better and warmer."

Temperatures Saturday were expected to range from the mid 50s to the low 60s in the south, Roman said.

Easter Sunday

Sunday morning was expected to start out dry, Roman said, though a few spotty showers could form around 11 a.m. to the north and west.

Showers will become more widespread Sunday beginning around 3 p.m., Roman said, with rounds of rain and storms continuing through Monday morning.

"If you have an Easter Egg hunt planned, do it early," Roman said.

According to the NWS, the showers and storms Sunday evening may stay south of I-80.

"A few storms may produce hail up to 1 inch in diameter and flooding of low-lying areas," the NWS said in a tweet.

Temperatures for Easter Sunday will be slightly below average, Roman said, with a high temperature of 51 degrees. In 2023, the weather on Easter Sunday was much warmer, at 68 degrees, Roman said.

Next week

Rain was expected to remain in the forecast through Wednesday, forecast models showed, with a chance for showers and potentially some storms Monday and Tuesday, with flurry chances Wednesday.