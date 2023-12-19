Don't miss it: The final CTA Holiday Train of the 2023 season runs Tuesday

You've got one last chance to see the CTA Holiday Train -- but the clock is ticking.

According to officials, the CTA holiday train will make its last runs around the city through Tuesday.

"This will be Santa's final train ride through Chicago before he returns to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas Eve."

The holiday train will stop at all Loop elevated stations through 2 p.m. as part of a "special bonus ride," officials said.

The train first debuted 32 years ago when CTA employees at O'Hare International Airport used an out-of-service train to deliver food donations around the holidays to communities along the Blue Line, according to officials.

"Each car of the train is wrapped with holiday and seasonal images," the CTA said. "Thousands of twinkling lights outline the shape of the train and windows, with even more lights running across the tops of the cars."

More information can be found on the CTA’s website.