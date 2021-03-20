Chicago Crosses Milestone of 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered

More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at Chicago vaccination sites, city officials said Saturday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the news in a tweet, noting the city began giving vaccinations to residents three months ago.

Folks, Chicago has officially administered 1 million doses at city sites. It’s been three months since the first COVID-19 vaccine went into arms in Chicago. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 20, 2021

Recent data showed that 55% of first vaccine doses went to Black or Latinx Chicagoans, compared to 18% early in the rollout, Lightfoot stated in the tweet, adding she'll "continue to push an equitable distribution."

As announced last week, the city will enter Phase 1C on March 29, expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include those with underlying health conditions and essential workers.

During a previous news conference, Lightfoot explained the expansion will cover residents with underlying health conditions and essential workers, including restaurant employees, hotel workers, hairdressers, clergy members, construction workers, delivery drivers, and warehouse workers, among others. Those already eligible under Phases 1A and 1B will also remain eligible in 1C.

Chicago remains under Phase 1B, which includes frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and older, as well as health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents who were eligible under Phase 1A of the city's rollout.

The city opted out of expanding to Phase 1B Plus alongside the state, which made those with certain underlying medical conditions eligible, due to what it said was a lack of supply.

Phase 1C would expand vaccine eligibility to all other essential workers not already eligible as well as Chicagoans over the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.