Chicago Catholic Elementary Schools to Shift to Remote Learning For 2 Weeks After Holiday Break

All elementary schools in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago will move to remote learning for two weeks following Christmas break, according to an announcement from the superintendent of Catholic schools.

In a letter sent to families and employees Friday, Superintendent Dr. Jim Riggs said the Archdiocese is pleased with how "students, families, and employees have successfully implemented our health and safety requirements" while continuing a mainly in-person instruction model during the pandemic.

All elementary schools will start virtual learning on Jan. 4., the first day following holiday break and won't return to in-person class until Jan. 19, after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In anticipation that some families may choose to travel, the Archdiocese decided to change the class instruction model in order to help "avoid multiple cohort quarantines due to holiday-related infections."

The shift, officials said, will allow families who opt to travel or attend gatherings to quarantine for 14 days.

Classes will remain in person for the time period between Thanksgiving and Christmas break, the superintendent said.

Schools may provide an on-site extended care option for students whose families would be burdened by the need for two weeks of childcare, according to the letter.

The Archdiocese said it will consider additional virtual learning periods if schools experience a significant number of new cases after Jan. 19 because of non-compliance with safety protocols.

