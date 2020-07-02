Chicago Brewery Posts Stern Message to Bars, Restaurants That Don't Follow Social Distancing Guidelines

A Chicago brewery took to Facebook this week calling out patrons, restaurants and bars that allowed massive crowds of people and long lines on the first weekend of indoor dining.

Metropolitan Brewery in Avondale took to Facebook and posted a strongly worded message to those not following public health guidance.

“This b****** will squander every sacrifice made over the past few months; render all of our painstaking efforts to get back to business safely useless; and frankly is deeply disrespectful to our industry and to the health of our community,” the Facebook post reads.

Last weekend, crowds of people were seen gathered across several restaurants and bars throughout Chicago and Metropolitan Brewery say they want the city to hold the rule-breakers accountable.

"We're calling for the reporting and citation of any and all bars operating in this manner." the Facebook post reads.“ We care about the life and health of our community above profit- always have. Always will."

"If you’re heading out to places like this and plan to behave so irresponsibly, as far as we’re concerned: NO BEER FOR YOU.”

With Chicago bracing for gatherings over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a warning to restaurants and bars on Thursday.

"We simply cannot have any large gatherings like we saw last weekend," Lightfoot said, calling the crowds and lines "foolish."

Lightfoot said it is a "make or break" weekend for restaurants and bars as the city has already said it will begin ramping up enforcement on phase four guidelines starting Thursday.

"I don't want to shut you down, but if you make me, I will," she said.

As states across the U.S. see surges of coronavirus cases, many have shut down bars and restaurants in an effort to quell or prevent a spike.