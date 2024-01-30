Chicago-bound Amtrak train details after hitting milk truck in Colorado; at least 2 hospitalized

At least two people were hospitalized after an Amtrak train derailed when it hit a truck carrying milk in a rural area in northeastern Colorado.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. Monday near Keenesburg, a town of about 1,300 people roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Denver, Amtrak said. According to Amtrak, the cars remained upright during the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol said at least two people were taken to the hospital, KUSA-TV reported.

There were 69 passengers on board the California Zephyr, Amtrak said, which Fox31 in Denver reported was traveling between Chicago and the San Francisco Bay area.