Sure, Pumpkin Spice Lattes are good. But what about plain old pumpkins?

Several upcoming pumpkin and jack-o'-lantern festivals are coming up in the Chicago area, ahead of the Halloween holiday on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

If you're a pumpkin person, here are three suburban Chicago events to keep on your radar.

Chicago Botanic Garden: Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns

This ticketed evening event at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe features 1,000 artist-carved pumpkins, live carving demos, costumed entertainers and more.

The event takes place Oct. 11-15 and 18-22, between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Tickets begin at $13 for children and $19 for adults.

The Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival

Highwood's 13th annual pumpkin festival kicks off Oct. 5 and runs through Oct. 8. The family-friendly fall event features "all-you-can-carve" pumpkin stations throughout town, along with live music, children and pet costume contests, pumpkin pie eating contests, a carnival, hayride and more.

The event will also attempt to beat the World Record for "Most jack-o'-lanterns on display," a title currently held by Keene, New Hampshire.

The event is free. Full event schedule can be found here.

Jack-O-Lantern World in Lemont and Lake Zurich

Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins will soon debut at Jack O'Lantern World at two suburban locations, in Lake Zurich and Lemont.

The family-friendly event, designed by dozens of artisans, carpenters and designers, will feature thousands of jack-o-lanterns along a mile-long walking trail.

The show opens Oct. 6 and closes Oct. 29. Paid reservations are required. Here's how to get tickets.