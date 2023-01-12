Chicago Boat Show

Chicago Boat Show Returns to McCormick Place After 3 Year Hiatus

After three long years, the Chicago Boat Show returns to the city

Chicago's famed Discover Boating "Chicago Boat Show" returns to McCormick Place after a three year hiatus. The show, taking place at McCormick Place South, began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

General admission for the boat show is $15. Children 12 and under are allowed in for free accompanying an adult with a paid ticket. Certain activities may require reservations.

The event boasts a number of boat brands, giving potential buyers many options to consider.

For boat lovers, the event offers seminars, along with the chance to explore vintage boats, with the event's "Antique and Classic Boat Display."

For fair weather boating fans, there's plenty to do as well.

The Huck Finn Trout Pond and Chicago Maratime Arts Center's 'Build-A-Boat' competition is an opportunity for children and families to spend time together, and the weekend's Island Party Hut or Beach Bar & Cantina is available to adults.

The show also offers water activities, boasting a new Flow Rider Surf Simulator and Paddlefest Pool.

You can learn more about the Chicago Boat Show, and purchase tickets, here.

