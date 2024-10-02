A new ranking of the top public high schools in America had plenty of praise for Chicago Public Schools, with one ranking in the Top 10 and two others close behind.

The ranking, published by education-information website Niche, ranked the top public high schools in the United States, and several Chicago-area institutions made the cut.

The top public high school in the area, according to the ranking, is Walter Payton College Preparatory, located in the Old Town neighborhood. The high school has had several high honors in recent years, including being named the top public high school in the country by U.S. News and World Report in 2021. It ranked fifth in that category this year.

Payton College Prep is still U.S. News and World Report's top school in Illinois.

Northside College Preparatory, located in the North Park neighborhood, barely missed out on a spot in the Top 10, ranking at No. 11 according to the publication. Whitney Young Magnet High School on the Near West Side also ranked highly, finishing at No. 19.

The top suburban school in the state is the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in suburban Aurora, which was ranked at No. 17.

According to the ranking, the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham topped the list, followed by Reno’s Davidson Academy.

Niche is an information repository for hundreds of schools and colleges across the United States, with more than 140 million reviews, according to its website. The website has rankings not just for the entire country but also broken down by state, and aims to give parents the most information possible when choosing where to send their children to school.