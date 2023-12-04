Chicago animal shelter rescues 79 dogs, cats from Caribbean island

It’s an emergency rescue operation that originated more than 2,000 miles away from Chicago, with a group rescuing dozens of dogs and cats from the Caribbean island of Dominica.

The animals arrived in the United States Saturday, rescued after the island’s only animal shelter was forced to close.

Wings of Rescue, a group of volunteer pilots that provides donated flights of at-risk dogs and cats, participated in the rescue. The animals were flown to DuPage Airport, then were brought to PAWS Chicago in Little Village.

“We just had to step in when we heard what was happening,” said Susanna Wickham, CEO of PAWS Chicago. “They need love.”

The shelter is helping the animals start a new chapter here, all while still helping Chicago’s pets in need.

Some of the recent rescues have experienced unimaginable cruelty, and all were facing an uncertain future if PAWS and other shelters didn’t step in.

All of the animals have gotten a preliminary medical exam by PAWS veterinarians. Some of them have simple fixes, while others have issues that are more complex and will need surgery. The hope is that the pets will be ready for fostering or adoption in the near future.

“Even though these animals have been through really horrific abuse, they arrive here ready to trust and love and they are just wonderful creatures. They teach us so much and we are thankful to be able to help them," Wickham said.

Residents can visit PAWS Chicago if they would like to foster or adopt or donate.