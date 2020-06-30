Chicago Alderman Wants to Build ‘Cop House' to Help City Block Plagued by Violence

As Chicago looks for new ways to fight a recent spike in crime, a South Side aldermen has suggested adding a so-called "cop house," or community-oriented policing home, on a block looking for stability.

Ald. Anthony Beale said he has secured grant funds and corporate sponsors, who would buy a home and repurpose it into a community center where Chicago police would be stationed.

"You have to be on the ground, building relationships, building trust with the people," Beale said. "So the people have a comfort level with the police department."

Similar programs have been implemented in other cities and seen positive results in areas like Racine and Milwaukee.

Beale wants to use a home on 102nd Place in the city's Roseland neighborhood for the "cop house." There are also plans to make a vacant lot across the street from the home a new playground.

But the idea and home have been debated for nearly year in Chicago, though City Hall has not budged.

"We have the money," Beale said, adding that he just needs the sign-off to do it.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said the pilot program is under review but did not comment further.