Chicago Air and Water Show

Chicago Air and Water Show Forecast: Could Rain Derail the Festivities?

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The highly-anticipated Chicago Air and Water Show is set to return to the shores of Lake Michigan this weekend, but could showers and thunderstorms put a damper on the festivities?

The show is set to get underway on Saturday, but according to current forecast models, showers and thunderstorms could arrive just in time for the annual event.

Forecast models indicate that the storms could be scattered in nature, meaning that organizers could still give the go-ahead for the show, but officials will be watching weather reports closely in the run-up to the big day.

Sunday could potentially pose a bigger challenge, with more widespread showers expected to impact the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While the aquatic portion of the show could still go on if showers are in the area, lower cloud ceilings could pose challenges for the aerial show.

A “low-show,” which would see planes fly at lower levels in the sky, could still be possible with showers in the forecast, but it remains unclear just how much of an issue the weather will pose to organizers.

The annual Air and Water Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday along Chicago’s North Avenue Beach and other locations along the lakefront.

Local

Soldier Field 20 mins ago

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bad Bunny Among Acts Visiting Soldier Field This Summer

Englewood 38 mins ago

4 Teens Shot While Sitting on Porch of South Side Residence, Chicago Police Say

Admission is free, and residents are encouraged to visit the city’s website for all the latest information on the event.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Air and Water Show
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us