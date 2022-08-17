Chicago Air and Water Show Forecast: Could Rain Derail the Festivities?

The highly-anticipated Chicago Air and Water Show is set to return to the shores of Lake Michigan this weekend, but could showers and thunderstorms put a damper on the festivities?

The show is set to get underway on Saturday, but according to current forecast models, showers and thunderstorms could arrive just in time for the annual event.

Forecast models indicate that the storms could be scattered in nature, meaning that organizers could still give the go-ahead for the show, but officials will be watching weather reports closely in the run-up to the big day.

Sunday could potentially pose a bigger challenge, with more widespread showers expected to impact the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While the aquatic portion of the show could still go on if showers are in the area, lower cloud ceilings could pose challenges for the aerial show.

A “low-show,” which would see planes fly at lower levels in the sky, could still be possible with showers in the forecast, but it remains unclear just how much of an issue the weather will pose to organizers.

The annual Air and Water Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday along Chicago’s North Avenue Beach and other locations along the lakefront.

Admission is free, and residents are encouraged to visit the city’s website for all the latest information on the event.