Check your tickets: The winning numbers for the first Mega Millions game of 2023 are out.

The winning numbers, drawn Tuesday at 10 p.m., are: 41, 33, 25, 44, 29 and a Mega Ball of 18.

According to lottery officials, no matched all six numbers to win the $785 million jackpot, which clocked in at the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

However, if you matched at least one number, you won something.

According to Mega Millions website, 1,903,454 winning tickets matched the Mega Ball, for a payout of at least $2 -- and the prizes only go up from there.

99,890 people matched two numbers and the Mega Ball to win a prize of at least $10. 4,921 matched three numbers and the Mega Ball to win at least $200, and 68 people matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win at least $10,000.

Six lucky people matched five numbers to win $1 million, lottery officials say.

According to Mega Ball, winning tickets with the biggest payouts were sold in in Maryland, Texas, Virginia, Arizona, Mississippi and South Dakota.

And since no one scored the grand prize, the jackpot keeps growing.

The jackpot now, Mega Millions, says is estimated to come in at $940 million -- which would rake in $483.5 million in cash.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday at 10 p.m. CST. Below is a breakdown of how much you can win at each level.

How to Play Mega Millions

Each ticket costs $2 to play. Players also have the option to add a "Megaplier" option to their tickets. That addition costs $1, and can potentially multiply any non-jackpot prize a player wins.

To play, players are asked to pick five numbers between 1-and-70, and to choose one Mega Ball.

Players can either pick their own numbers, or can have the machine select numbers for them. Tickets must be purchased one hour or more before the drawing.

In order to win the grand prize jackpot, players must match all five numbers, along with the Mega Ball.

How to Win Mega Millions

There are nine different ways to win prizes in the game.

If you match all five numbers and the Mega Ball, you win the jackpot. The odds of doing so are around 1-in-302 million.

Here are the other eight prize levels. All of these prizes are subject to the “Megaplier,” which can increase the given prize.

Match five numbers: $1 million

Match four numbers and the Mega Ball: $10,000

Match four numbers: $500

Match three numbers and the Mega Ball: $200

Match three numbers: $10

Match two numbers and the Mega Ball: $10

Match one number and the Mega Ball: $4

Match the Mega Ball: $2

Tickets can be checked at any Illinois Lottery retailer, or via the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Prizes of $600 or lower can be claimed at participating retailers, with certain limitations. Prizes over that amount must be redeemed at Illinois Lottery customer service centers.