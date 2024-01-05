Charcuterie sent to stores in 14 states including Illinois linked to Salmonella outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of a salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie meats sold in 14 states, including Illinois.

According to a CDC alert, 24 people were sickened as part of the outbreak, which has been detected in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Ohio, Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, Utah and Vermont. Five of those infected required hospitalizations, the alert added.

The products linked the outbreak were 18-ounce plastic tray packages of ready-to-eat Busseto Charcuterie Sampler packages, which contained prosciutto, sweet soppressata and dry coppa. Approximately 11,097 pounds of the charcuterie meat products were recalled Jan. 3, the alert said.

According to officials, the packages were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

"Salmonella was identified in an unopened sample of the recalled item collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as a part of the investigation," the CDC said. "Testing is being conducted to determine if the Salmonella in the sample is the outbreak strain."

Consumers are advised to check their refrigerator for the recalled products, and to throw them away or return them to the point of purchase.

More information about the specific products can be found below:

LOT Code L075330300

"Best by” date on April 27, 2024

Also sold as a twin pack with two 9-ounce packages

The products have the establishments numbers “EST. 7543B” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection and “EST. #47967

Most people with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, the CDC said, with symptoms typically starting six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

"Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization," the CDC said.