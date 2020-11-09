‘Chance the Snapper' Trapper ‘Alligator Robb' in Need of Heart Surgery, Seeks Prayers

The alligator trapper who caught "Chance the Snapper" last year in Chicago's Humboldt Park Lagoon is turning to the city in a time of need.

In an interview Monday, Frank Robb, also known as "Alligator Robb," told NBC 5 that he will soon need to undergo surgery due to a heart valve issue.

Robb became a household name in the city during the summer of 2019 and captured nationwide attention when he safely retrieved the five-foot alligator. He even had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game.

During his time in the city, the wildlife trapper from Florida met some of his current friends, who put him in touch with doctors at Evanston and Northwestern hospitals.

“I believe this Chicago thing...the way it happened...the way it did with 'Chance the Snapper' to provide these contacts when this came up, it’s totally the Lord's hand at work," he stated.

For now, Robb is just asking Chicagoans to keep him in their prayers.

"People say its a big city there’s nothing but crime," he said. "There is more love in that city than anybody can imagine.”