Chicago native Chance the Rapper recently got a reminder about the good in people - thanks to a stranger's selfless act. But that stranger, it turned out, is someone he'd seen before - at least on the big screen.

In a tweet, the artist recalled a recent instance when he and his daughter, Kensli, boarded a plane and realized that their seats weren't next to each other.

"I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together," Chance explained.

So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other. I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together.… https://t.co/EPC5cqFfiy pic.twitter.com/2vFumtpVLa — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2023

Both Chance and his daughter said "'thank you" to the man, who then stood up. Chance instantly recognized him.

"I realize it's THE Martin Short!!" he wrote.

Chance wasn't the only one floored by meeting the prominent actor and comedian.

"So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3," the rapper continued. "What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST."

The story has warmed the hearts of many, with users on social media widely commending Short for his simple, yet meaningful gesture.