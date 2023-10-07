Uptown

CFD: 4 people critically wounded in Uptown shooting

By NBC Chicago Staff

A shooting in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Saturday afternoon left four people critically wounded, according to authorities.

Chicago fire officials confirmed the shooting occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Winthrop Avenue.

Authorities said two of the individuals shot were transported in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, while the other two victims were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the ages of the victims are currently unknown.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There is no further information available.

This article tagged under:

Uptown
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us