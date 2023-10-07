CFD: 4 people critically wounded in Uptown shooting

A shooting in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Saturday afternoon left four people critically wounded, according to authorities.

Chicago fire officials confirmed the shooting occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Winthrop Avenue.

Authorities said two of the individuals shot were transported in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, while the other two victims were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the ages of the victims are currently unknown.

There is no further information available.