Two people were wounded in a stabbing at a Starbucks near the Art Institute of Chicago in Chicago's Loop Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

According to witnesses, the altercation happened inside a Starbucks on Michigan Avenue, beginning shortly after a man said a woman was going through his items.

"The girl left, in like 1-2 min she came back with her husband, I'm assuming, and that's when the guy and the husband started fighting, yelling," witness Isaiah Palomino said.

"Guy with the green sweater picks up a chair, tries to throw it at him, misses, that's when they start throwing hands... ," Palomino said.

Palomino added that an employee tried to get them to leave during the altercation.

According to police, the verbal altercation turned violent when one of the men revealed a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times in the head and right arm.

Authorities said the attacker, a 46-year-old man, sustained a laceration on his right hand during the altercation.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The attacker was also taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition and was taken into custody.

Video from the scene showed blood on the revolving doors of the Starbucks, with more blood observed on the pavement outside.

The stabbing is under investigation by Area Three detectives.