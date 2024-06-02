CCL-holder shoots suspect in Chatham home invasion

A concealed carry license-holder shot a would-be burglar in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, a 50-year-old man was allegedly attempting to break into a residence in the 8100 block of South Champlain just before 1 a.m. when he was confronted by the homeowner.

The homeowner allegedly pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the suspect, striking him in the back.

That man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The homeowner was interviewed by police, and an investigation into the incident remains underway.