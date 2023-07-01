NASCAR Chicago

Cause of death revealed for contractor who died while setting up NASCAR Chicago Street Race

While details on what led to the electrocution remain unclear, and a death investigation is underway.

The cause of death has been released for the contractor who died on Friday after suffering an injury at the site of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race during setup, according to authorities.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, Duane Tabinski, 53, died from electrocution, and his death was ruled an accident.

The 53-year-old was injured just before 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive, which is near Buckingham Fountain, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tabinski was the founder of a Nashville-based live production business.

"The DUANE team is shocked and saddened to inform you of Duane Tabinski’s passing earlier today," his company said in a Facebook post. "He was busy doing what he loved, providing a top-of-the-line audio experience for the enjoyment of others. A very giving and caring soul, Duane will be missed. We will post more details as they become available."

While details on what led to the electrocution remain unclear, a death investigation is underway. In a previous statement, NASCAR confirmed a contractor "suffered a fatal medical emergency" and that it was coordinating with local authorities "on this tragic incident."

"We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones," NASCAR added, in a statement.

The incident comes one day before racing began at the historic event.

This article tagged under:

NASCAR Chicago
