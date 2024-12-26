Catholic Charities hosts Christmas meal for 150 in Chicago's River North

More than 150 people in Chicago's River North were served a hot meal at Catholic Charities' headquarters on Christmas Day -- an annual meal service that has been going on for more than 20 years.

Delicious food began arriving as early as 7 a.m. It was donated from Ballyhoo, Firehouse Grill in Evanston, Gibsons, Rosebud Chicago, Salvatore's, Sbarro, and Premier Caterer Chicago.

And guests were served at their table by dozens of volunteers and staff.

"They are our guests here. And as you would serve a guest, we're here to serve," said Michael Monticello, who sits on the Board of Directors at Catholic Charities and also worked as a volunteer Christmas Day with his family.

Stephanie McIntyre has been volunteering with Catholic Charities on Christmas for 14 years. She made sure every guest was served efficiently and had what they needed.

For her, the service aspect of the day was the real gift.

"You guide the servers and let them know that you are literally serving Christ by putting food on each plate with a smile," she said.

Many of the guests served Christmas Day are unhoused or food secure, but others were just looking for community and fellowship.

"There are people who come here who don't have anyone to talk to. Who just want to have a meal," McIntyre told NBC 5.

Hot meals and bag lunches are served at the North LaSalle headquarters Monday through Friday, but Wednesday's holiday meal was extra special. It was also a reminder for many longtime volunteers about why they're called to do this work.

"This is what the Lord is telling me to do. This is my mission in life. It always has been," Joe Hobein said.

Hobein has been volunteering with Catholic Charities for more than two decades, and spent the last two weeks helping out with the annual "Celebration of Giving." Catholic Charities collected toys and holiday gifts for around 13,000 families in Lake and Cook Counties.

Wednesday's event brought many longtime volunteers and guests, some new faces, and also families who chose to spend the day together giving back.

"That's the greatest part of all. Talking to people, hearing their story, what's important to them. And extra coffee, an extra dessert, it's the little things that make the difference," Monticello told NBC 5.

Catholic Charities helps run several food panties and hosts community suppers throughout the week.