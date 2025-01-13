A 10-year-old child died and a 12-year-old is hospitalized after Chicago firefighters responded to a hazmat call in Albany Park around 5 a.m. Monday on West Gunnison near Albany Avenue.

According to a neighbor who was abruptly woken up by first responders, the children live in the third-floor unit of the building with their family.

Sources confirm to NBC Chicago the 10-year-old child went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at Swedish Hospital, and the 12-year-old is being treated there in serious condition.

Chicago fire officials reported the readings were around 300 parts per million, which can be fatal over several hours.

Rhoda Maliet, who lives on the ground floor of the building, said she was asleep when police knocked to wake her up.

"We just woke up when they came in, and they told us you guys have to come out because it's too dangerous. Somebody on the third floor passed away, one of the kids," Maliet said.

It's unclear if the units have working CO detectors or the exact source of the exposure. NBC Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Fire Department for clarification.

Carbon monoxide poisoning tends to occur more in the winter due to the increased use of certain heating sources without proper ventilation, but the source of this deadly incident is still under investigation.

"When they told me and I wake up, I feel headache and dizziness," Maliet said. She was ultimately checked out and cleared at the scene.

Physical symptoms of CO poisoning can include headaches, fatigue, dizziness or nausea. CO is especially dangerous because it's colorless and odorless.

People's Gas was on scene Monday morning.