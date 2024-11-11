Car plunges from parking garage at suburban mall, nearby streets closed

Multiple streets were closed surrounding the Harlem Irving Plaza shopping mall in suburban Norridge on Monday afternoon after a vehicle fell from a parking garage.
A photo posted on social media at 1:07 p.m. showed a car upside down, adjacent to a parking garage, while first responders surrounded the vehicle. Norridge police didn't immediately confirm details on the incident, but said fire and police personnel were dealing with a crash on Octavia north of Irving Park Road and Forest Preserve Drive.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area until further notice.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
