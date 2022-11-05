Can Powerball Winners Remain Anonymous? It Depends

A jackpot worth a whopping $1.6 billion is on the table with the next Powerball drawing. And while the odds of winning are really, really slim — one in 292.2 million to be exact — someone is bound to eventually, begging the question: Is remaining anonymous an option?

The answer depends on where the winning ticket was purchased.

While dozens of states mandate that lottery winners come forward, that's not the case everywhere. Others give players the option of not having their name released, but at certain prize amounts only.

Here's a breakdown of where winners can remain anonymous:

Illinois

Those who win a prize of $250,000 or greater can ask that their name and municipality be kept confidential, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The request must be made at the time of claiming the prize on the Illinois Lottery Winner Claiming Form. If the request isn't made, the lottery will publicly reveal the winner's name, home city and amount won. However, winners' addresses, telephone numbers and other information won't be released.

Recently, the two winners of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed their prize in cash and opted to remain anonymous. The ticket was purchased at a gas station located in a suburb of Chicago.

Kansas

Anyone who wins a prize in Kansas can ask that their identity not be released publicly, according to the Kansas Lottery.

Minnesota

Whether you can remain anonymous or not depends on how much you win.

Under Minnesota law, the names and cities of those who win a lottery prize above $10,000 are considered private data, unless a winner decides to have their information released, the state lottery said on its website.

North Dakota

Winners have the option to either release their information or remain anonymous, the North Dakota Lottery said.

Ohio

Lottery players are legally allowed to claim their prizes without coming forward publicly.

South Dakota

In regard to a scratch ticket game, winners can remain anonymous on any amount won. Jackpots for online games, however, are public knowledge, according to the South Dakota Lottery.

Lottery winners can also remain anonymous in states including Delaware, Maryland, Texas and South Carolina, according to the Mission Law Center.