$1.6B Up For Grabs in Saturday Night's Historic Powerball Drawing

After there were once again no winners in Wednesday evening's Powerball drawing, the jackpot grew to an all-time lottery high of $1.6 billion.

The jackpot surpasses the previous all-time high of $1.586 billion, which was split between three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

The third-largest jackpot of all-time was won by a lucky player in Illinois earlier this year, with a single winner taking home a $1.3 billion jackpot on a Mega Millions ticket in July.

The odds of winning it all are pretty slim at just 1 in 292 million. But anyone who buys a Powerball ticket will have a chance, albeit a small one.

What should you do if you do end up as the lucky winner though?

First, you should sign it, according to a financial advisor.

"You probably want to make a copy of it," stated Andrea Williams, a wealth management advisor. "The second thing is you want to remain as anonymous as possible for as long as possible. You never know what can happen if people find out you’re the winner.”

Advisors also say that if you win, you should hire an attorney, accountant and financial planner.

Jackpot winners may opt to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment, which in this case would amount to $782.4 million, according to Powerball officials.

While the chances of taking home the jackpot aren't great, people have walked away with smaller prizes. In the last drawing, three people in Illinois won $100,000. At least six others managed to win $50,000 each.

If you're planning to get a ticket but haven't yet, just know that ticket sales typically cut off an hour or two prior to the drawing.

Saturday night's drawing is at 9:59 p.m. CST.