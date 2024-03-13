Burglary causes thousands of dollars of damage to building of Bronzeville non-profit organization

A Bronzeville non-profit organization is reeling after burglars caused thousands of dollars of damage earlier this month, cutting electrical copper wiring from the building of an organization that works to help the local unhoused population.

"It makes me very unhappy that someone would do that," said Matthew House Executive Director, Tiffany Sledge.

Surveillance video shows a burglar cutting electrical copper wiring at Matthew House before the surveillance cameras went black on March 3 at around 2:10 a.m.

"I just could not fathom that somebody could be that heartless for, I don't know what they would get, $400-$500, that cost us a ton of money and a ton of inconvenience for our clients," Sledge said.

With the electrical copper wiring stolen, Matthew House had no light, heat, phone, internet or any means to provide essential services to the near 60 people they see a day.

"It was totally dark," James Jackson, a Matthew House client said. "They told us the light was off and that there wasn't going to be no food or nothing."

Sledge said the outage didn't stop their mission of feeding those they see.

"I stopped to get milk because I said we're going to have cereal. Whoever is here we're going to feed them," Sledge said.

They were forced to operate like this for one week, without the estimated $25,000 needed to fix the damage.

"Very upsetting. Like some of these guys this is the only meal they'll get in the day," said Matthew House Program Coordinator, Brian McRae. "It's the only rest they'll get for the day."

A surprise sponsor gave them $10,000 and a contractor completed the work Monday, but they're still on the hook for $15,000.

Still, they've been doing this work for 34 years and won't let one burglar stop their mission.

Now that Matthew House is officially back up and running, they have just 30 days to pay that $15,000 invoice.

If you'd like to support the non-profit directly, please visit here.