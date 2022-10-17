Bulls' City Edition Jerseys for 2022-23 Season May Have Leaked

Bulls' City Edition jerseys for this year may have leaked originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls' City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season have yet to be officially announced by the team.

But, as these things tend to do, the design for the jerseys may have leaked on Reddit.

Here is a look at the jersey design from a poster who says they work for DICK'S Sporting Goods and just received a shipment:

When the Bulls formally announce the uniforms, we will get a more well-rounded view of the intention behind the design. Last season's threads, for example, were littered with homages to the franchise's decades-long history; the season prior, the theme was Chicago history.

So for those commenters that noted this year's jerseys look a bit like the Miami Heat's: Give the team a chance to explain itself — and frame the uniforms with better lighting.

The Bulls' eventual announcement should also include the dates on which the team will wear the jerseys in game. Last season, they wore the special uniforms six times and went 2-4 in the games, losing the Heat, Nets, Grizzlies and Bucks, but beating the Lakers in December and Clippers in March behind a 50-point performance by DeMar DeRozan.

