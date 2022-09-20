Building Collapses After Nearby Explosion on Chicago's West Side, Multiple Injuries Reported

Live coverage from NBC Chicago will appear in the player above. Footage from our sky 5 chopper is in the player below.

A building collapsed Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side after a nearby explosion, and fire officials requested a mass casualty ambulance-bus to assist after multiple injuries were confirmed and a search continued for people who may still be inside the building.

The collapse happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue, fire officials tweeted. Injuries were confirmed and 10 ambulances were requested, according to authorities.

"Requesting manpower for searches in structure," the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

The department tweeted that an explosion occurred at North Central Avenue and West End Avenue. The adjacent building was being evacuated as of 9:50 a.m., according to authorities.

"This is a confirmed explosion but source of explosion not known," fire officials tweeted.

At least eight people were transported to nearby hospitals, fire officials said, at least three of whom are in critical condition.

