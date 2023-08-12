Suburban high school eliminates tackling from football practices

With football season starting in the coming weeks, many teams are preparing by tackling in training camp. But that isn't the case at Buffalo Grove High School, where the Bison are getting ready in their own way.

“I feel like us not tackling and not having contact actually does help us," said Matthew Maradkel, a senior running back and safety.

Unlike most others, Buffalo Grove's football team doesn't permit tackling at practice.

"Knowing I’m not going to get hit, it feels, it brings the pressure down a little bit," Payton Diaz, a senior and team quarterback told NBC Chicago.

While tackle football participation has declined nationwide, Buffalo Grove has recently seen more students interested in football.

"A big thing here in Buffalo Grove too, is you know, we really want to push multi-sport athletes and this just encourages more kids to come out for football," Jeff Vlk, the team's head coach, said.

Vlk first eliminated tackling during practices in 2019.

"The last four years without tackling, we have not lost a starter to a practice injury," he said. "We have not had an in-practice concussion in four years, and our game concussions have been significantly limited.”

Besides reducing injuries, the Buffalo Grove Bison have broken numerous school records, including one for the most sacks.

“I think that our success has come with getting the kids to the game healthy," Vlk said.

Both the team's athletic trainer and the high school's principal explained that they're surprised other teams still tackle in practice. The research journal Nature Communications found a "significant association" between CTE and the duration of playing tackle football, but also the cumulative impact of hits to the head.

"...As a former player and former coach, you know, you go into many games... I remember so many games, going into games and just being tired, being bruised," principal Jeff Wardle said.

Vlk played football during college at Valparaiso University at the same time as NBC 5's Patrick Fazio. As teammates, both tackled in practice.

"Do you wish we didn't tackle in practice?" Fazio asked.

"You know, when I think and look back on it, I don’t think I ever played in a game not sore," Vlk replied.