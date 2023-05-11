Brother of Danville Man Who Went Missing in Chicago Pleads for Public's Help in Search

As soon as he learned that his younger brother was missing, Thomas Woods dropped everything and drove 140 miles from Danville to Chicago to find him.

Woods has been walking the streets of Uptown alongside his wife with his brother’s picture in hand for several days now.

“He has no money. He knows nobody up here he. He's schizophrenic,” said Woods. “I just want to find my brother.”

Thomas says the plan was to visit his brother Paul at Wilson Care in Uptown on Sunday. Paul Woods had been there since Feb. 27, getting in-patient treatment for his schizophrenia.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

But Thomas told NBC Chicago that when he called to speak to his brother that day, a worker said Paul wasn’t there and a missing persons report had been filed with Chicago police.

“The lady kind of hesitated and said, 'well, your brother's not here,'” Woods said. “They have no idea where my brother went.”

NBC Chicago asked Wilson Care about the missing persons report they filed with police, with the facility saying that all protocols were followed in a statement.

Meanwhile, Thomas said he is trying to file his own missing persons report with Chicago police, but keeps running into roadblocks.

Thomas said he was told late Thursday by police that a report would have to be filed at police headquarters.

Chicago police confirmed to NBC Chicago that Paul has been reported missing, though the department has not issued a missing persons flier with Paul’s picture and information on it.

Paul Woods is 58 years old and is five feet and eleven inches tall with a scraggly beard.

Anybody who may have information or may have seen Woods is encouraged to contact Chicago police.