Brookfield Zoo announces new name, logo ahead of major renovations

Brookfield Zoo announced the "first significant transformation" of its visual identity on Friday as the entity looks to emphasize conservation and diversity.

The 90-year-old establishment will be renamed "Brookfield Zoo Chicago" as part of several changes in advance of the west suburban zoo's centennial in 2034 and a large-scale renovation project, according to a news release.

The centerpiece of what the zoo is calling a "brand evolution" will be a new logo - a lion instead of the longtime bison.

"The choice pays homage to the Zoo’s rich history and heritage, reminiscent of the historic stone lion statues that greet guests at the Zoo's entrances and adorn the promenades within the park," the news release stated.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

To help further more profound conenctions with diverse audiences, the zoo is adopting a new slogan - "Connect. Care. Conserve." The brand mantra invites "the public to embrace their role as stewards of the environment, nurturing understanding, empathy, and personal action to preserve and protect wildlife and nature."

Dr. Michael J. Adkesson, president and CEO of Brookfield Zoo Chicago, said the refreshed identity marks the beginning of the zoo's visionary commitments for the next century.

"“In an era defined by climate disruption and biodiversity loss, our refreshed identity recognizes the significant impact zoos have on conservation of wildlife and wild places," he stated. "Our programs reverberate locally and globally to help shape a world where the balance between humans and wildlife is understood and celebrated, ensuring a legacy of conservation for generations to come."

The zoo's Next Century Plan, which will be unveiled this summer, will transform the Brookfield Zoo Chicago campus with new animal habitats and renovated facilities. As part of the major overhaul, construction is taking place on a new $66 million Tropical Forest habitat, which will feature spaces for gorilla troops, orangutans and several species of South American monkeys.

The habitat is scheduled to open in 2025.



