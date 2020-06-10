Chicago River

Bridge Lifts Planned Wednesday for Chicago River Boat Run

The City of Chicago will be raising the bridges over the Chicago River Wednesday morning for the second boat run of 2020.

Starting with the Ashland Avenue Bridge at 9:30 a.m., each of the 27 bridges along the river will be lifted to allow recreational boats to pass from the storage yards to harbors in Lake Michigan, the Chicago Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The bridges are lifted sequentially for about 8-to-12 minutes each, CDOT said. The boat run takes about four hours all together.

The final bridge lift at Lake Shore Drive could take up to 30 minutes due to construction, CDOT said.

The process will repeat itself at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday and 8 a.m. every Sunday until the end of the boating season, CDOT said.

