Breaking: At Least 4 Shot Near Northwest Side High School, Chicago Fire Officials Say

Authorities say that four people were shot near a Northwest Side high school on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chicago fire officials, at least four people were shot near Schurz High School, located near the intersection of Milwaukee and Addison.

According to Chicago fire officials, at least two victims were transported from the scene in "red" (serious-to-critical) condition after the shooting.

Another was taken to an area hospital in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition, and a fourth was taken to a hospital in green (good-to-fair) condition, according to officials.

No immediate word was given on the circumstances of the shooting.

According to Total Traffic, westbound Addison is closed between Tripp Avenue and Kilbourn Avenue due to police activity in the area. Milwaukee Avenue is closed in both directions between Keeler Avenue and Kostner Avenue.

We will provide more details on this story as they develop.