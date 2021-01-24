Near West Side

Boy Arrested After Near West Side Carjacking

A boy was arrested Saturday night in connection with a carjacking on the Near West Side.

Officers in a police helicopter allegedly saw the boy exiting a stolen black Audi Q5, along with three other people, about 11:25 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Vernon Avenue, Chicago police said.

The car had been reported stolen earlier in the day from the Near West Side, police said.

Local

illinois coronavirus 21 mins ago

Sunday Marks 1 Year Since Illinois' First COVID Case. Read the Story From That Day

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Timeline: When Can You Expect Chicago's Biggest Snowfall of the Season?

About 3:35 p.m. a 33-year-old woman was pulled from the car, punched and kicked by three males in the 100 block of South Oakley Boulevard, police said. The males left the scene in her car and a black-colored sedan.

The woman was treated by paramedics on scene and released, police said.

Police are still searching for the three people also seen exiting the Audi.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Near West SideChicago Policechicago carjackings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us