Boy, 9, shot and killed during grandmother's birthday party in Franklin Park

A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy who was shot during a birthday party for his grandmother Saturday evening in Franklin Park, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Elder Lane, Franklin Park police said in a news release. The young boy, identified as Ulysses Campos, was playing near an alley during his grandmother's birthday party when a disturbance occurred nearby. Moments later, gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle, striking the 9-year-old boy.

He was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and later pronounced dead from his injuries. Franklin Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, which are investigating the shooting, later located the suspect's vehicle in nearby unincorporated Leyden Township, according to authorities.

A person of interest was taken into custody, but it's unclear if they're believed to be the person who opened fire. Franklin Park police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have surveillance video of the incident to call the department at 847-678-2444.