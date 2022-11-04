Boy, 12, Reported Missing From Chicago's Brainerd Neighborhood

Chicago police are asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday afternoon in the city's Barinerd neighborhood, authorities said.

Sergio Matthews Jr. was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of West 89th and South Throop streets, police said in a missing persons' alert. Sergio is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gold polo shirt, navy pants and a navy jacket along with white gym shoes. Sergio could be in the area of West 70th and South Rockwell streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Department Area at 312-747-8274.