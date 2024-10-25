Boo-tique bonanza: A look ‘behind the mask' of Chicago Costume

Chicago Costume is seemingly disguised among other stores on Fullerton Avenue. But there is always more than what meets the eye

This article was published as part of a Telemundo Chicago-NBC Chicago collaboration with DePaul University to amplify the work of Chicago student journalists.

Much like their products, Chicago Costume is seemingly disguised among other stores on Fullerton Avenue. But there is always more than what meets the eye.

Masks dangle from the ceiling and customers point at a wall covered end-to-end in wigs and makeup. A child hides from her mother under a table draped in a spooky purple cloth, while an employee rushes back and forth to restock accessories.

Since 1983, the Lincoln Park store has offered various costumes, theatrical makeup, masks and accessories for the enjoyment of their customers. With Halloween fast approaching, the staff of Chicago Costume is in the thick of their busiest season of the year.

Courtland Hickey has been the general manager of Chicago Costume, 1120 W. Fullerton Ave., for nearly 25 years. He said that about 10,000 shoppers pass through the store for Halloween, with most of their visitors coming right before the holiday. To keep up, the store extends its hours.

“It’s like a marathon with a sprint at the end,” Hickey said.

This year, Chicago Costume has vintage costumes available for purchase for a limited time, something they have not done before.

The vintage collection — only available until Halloween — is made up of outfits that Hickey used to rent out through the store’s costume rental department.

“I want people to have them, enjoy them and do something a little different,” Hickey said.

Photo credit: Jeremy Battle

Chicago Costume differs from other costume and Halloween stores in a few ways. Hickey said they are the only full-service costume shop in Chicago – meaning they construct and refurbish costumes in addition to selling or renting them.

Although Halloween is when activity skyrockets, Chicago Costume is open year-round. They have a second location in the Portage Park neighborhood, and they also sell all their products online.

On a typical day, before the Halloween frenzy hasn’t quite begun, about 10 to 15 customers stop in, even if only peeking at the store’s options.

Olivia Vasquez, a DePaul freshman, enjoyed her experience shopping at Chicago Costume.

Photo credit: Jeremy Battle

“I never been to a shop that big before,” Vasquez said. “It was honestly just fun to look around. I definitely want to go again.”

Beyond Halloween, Hickey said many people come to the store in search of materials for bachelor parties, school plays, Lollapalooza, New Year’s Eve and other events. However, he said sustaining business all year long is not easy.

“That’s why you don’t see a lot of regular costume shops — because it’s hard. The demand is not always there,” Hickey said. “We do lots of different things to create the demand for our products and help people when they need them.”

One of those things is full-service costume rentals. Hickey said that Chicago Costume offers costumes and theatrical makeup for film and television production in Chicago.

Hickey also handles a brand called Chicago Mascot Company, which operates out of the second Chicago Costume location at 4727 W Montrose Ave. Chicago Mascot Company provides mascot costumes for Chicago sports teams like the Bulls, Bears, Sox and Cubs. Hickey said the art of making a mascot costume is a “very specialized thing.” They aim to make their costumes as performer-friendly as possible. He hopes to one day make a costume for DePaul’s mascot, DIBS.

That is not all when it comes to involvement with DePaul. Hickey said that Chicago Costume is one of the Theatre School’s biggest providers for makeup. He feels that Chicago Costume has a unique relationship with the university community.

“They are helping the community by keeping us here,” Hickey said. “We prefer they shop here than Amazon.”

Maddie Carlson, a DePaul freshman who was shopping with Vasquez, also said she had fun at the store. She and Vasquez were looking for materials for their Halloween costumes.

“It was a little overwhelming with everything in there, but it’s nice that it’s really close to our dorm,” Carlson said.

Vasquez and Carlson are both from Austin, Texas. Carlson said that back home, there was a costume store that closed called Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds. So having Chicago Costume nearby makes Carlson feel like she has a piece of home with her.

“It was cool to see something similar,” Carlson said.

Hickey said he puts a lot of effort into making Chicago Costume stand out. He wants people to have a good time.

“It’s a shopping experience that often can’t be replicated by purchasing on the internet,” Hickey said.