Boil advisory issued in parts of Will, Kankakee counties due to weather-related issues

A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Will and Kankakee counties on Sunday due to issues experienced by a water provider amid rapid changes in weather in the last week.

According to Aqua Illinois, the advisory applies to its customers in Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Grant Park, Manteno, Aroma Park, Limestone, University Park and Green Garden.

Customers are urged to boil water for least five minutes and to let it cool before using for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth, among other uses.

Officials with the company say that the rapid thaw of snow and ice, along with additional heavy rains, have caused increased dirt and sediment to enter the company’s source water, drawn from the Kankakee River and other sources.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

As a result of that buildup of dirt and sediment, there were “operational challenges” at a plant operated by the company, resulting in elevated levels of those materials in water.

While the issues have since been resolved, the boil advisory was issued as the company prepares to undertake additional testing to allow for normal use of water.

Customers can sign up for alerts through the company’s website to determine when the advisory will be lifted.