Body found in Lockport dam, police say

First responders were investigating after a body was found in Lockport Dam on Monday in Chicago's southwest suburbs, authorities said.
The Lockport Township Fire Protection District said it responded at around 1:06 p.m. to the Lockport Locks along Channel Road for the report of a body, which had been discovered by a locks' employee. The Illinois State Police said it was responding to the 2500 block of Channel Road to assist the fire protection district with an investigation.
Additional information wasn't immediately available.
