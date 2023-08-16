BMW Championship returns to Olympia Fields in big boost for south suburbs

This is the second time Olympia Fields Country Club has hosted the BMW Championship while Mayor Sterling Burke has been in office, but this year is different for a very important reason.

The event, the second in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, will attract the attention of the golf world, and local communities will benefit in new ways.

“We get tax dollars,” he said. “This will be the first time we will actually get revenue, both property tax and sales tax out of this particular event.”

The Village of Olympia Fields isn’t the only beneficiary, either. This particular PGA tournament raises money for the Evans Scholars program, which furnishes scholarships to deserving caddies who want to pursue their college dreams.

“Growing up my dad battled ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, for 12 years,” said Evans Scholar Recipient Regan Toole. “So my family never had the financial support to put me through college.”

Toole grew up in Elmhurst and her experience caddying landed her a full-ride scholarship at the University of Illinois, all of which was paid for by funds raised through the BMW Championship.

“Every caddie has a unique story, and every story needs to be told, because we’re not normal college students,” she said. “We’ve all been through something, so it’s really important we have this opportunity to go to college, make a career for ourselves and give back to the foundation.”

Tournament Chairman Mike Bruni said the event changes lives.

“Everybody, in every role they play, volunteer, hospitality, spectator, you’re all supporting the Evans Scholars Foundation, which is why we’re in business,” Bruni explained.

Of course, fans will get to see the top golfers in action, including Rory McIlroy, who spent a good deal of his time Wednesday signing autographs for fans. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will also participate, as will Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay and the rest of the players in the top-50 of the FedEx Cup points standings.

The tournament tees off at 8:10 a.m. Thursday and will run through Sunday.