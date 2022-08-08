Blackpink Sets Two Dates in Chicago For ‘Born Pink' World Tour

Blackpink unveiled the dates to their new "Born Pink" world tour, and Chicago is due for a two-night stay.

Kicking off in the fall, the K-pop girl group will make a global run through North America, Europe, Asia and Australia across 36 dates.

Chicago falls early on the lineup, with the “How You Like That” artists scheduled to stop in the city from Nov. 10-11. Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities are also set for performances before members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa head to Europe.

Ahead of announcing their tour, the artists revealed that their new single “Pink Venom" will be released Aug. 19. "Born Pink," the group's third overall album, is slated to launch in September.

Venue and ticket information have yet to be released. Additional tour dates may be added to the schedule, according to the group's website.

Here are the confirmed dates so far: